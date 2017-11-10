Three Portland Timbers players among top 25 in jersey sales for MLS in 2017

Three Portland Timbers players ranked in the top 25 of jersey sales in Major League Soccer for 2017.

Diego Valeri and his #8 jersey finished 12th, followed Darlington Nagbe’s #6 jersey at 16 and Diego Chara’s #21 jersey at 21 on the list.

The rivals to the north, the Seattle Sounders, had six players among the top 25, including Jordan Morris at number four and Clint Dempsey at number six on the list.

The rankings were compiled based on retail sales of Adidas MLS jerseys on MLSStore.com from the beginning of 2017 through the conclusion of the regular season.

For the full list, go to MLSStore.com.

The season came to an end for the Timbers with a 2-1 playoff loss to the Houston Dynamo on Sunday night.

