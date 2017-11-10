Three Portland Timbers players among top 25 in jersey sales for MLS in 2017

Two bodies found near Pittock Mansion in northwest Portland have been confirmed to be a missing Aloha teen and a suspect in a criminal investigation from Washington.More >
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >
Andy Sandness didn’t have a face for almost ten years. That is, until Lilly Ross agreed to donate her deceased husband’s face to him. Now, the two have finally met in a tear-filled reunion.More >
Police in Milwaukie said a dog was injured when its leash was caught on the front bumper of a car, knocking down the dog’s owner and dragging the animal for 100 feet.More >
The Oregon State Police said a woman riding in a car on Highway 30 near Rainier died following a crashing involving a log truck Friday.More >
The Denver District Attorney's Office states a 16-year-old accused of suffocating her newborn baby with a rock is being charged with first-degree murder.More >
Rick Vaughan described his daughter Annieka as an artistic person with a beautiful soul who was interested in singing, drawing and writing poetry.More >
Washington County deputies have taken a man into custody following a shooting in Cornelius Friday evening that left another man injured.More >
Seven people were taken to hospitals, several with serious to critical injuries, after a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 in Morrow County.More >
We've got everything you need to snag those amazing Black Friday deals, including store hours and links to major retailers' Black Friday websites.More >
Diego Valeri and his #8 jersey finished 12th, followed Darlington Nagbe’s #6 jersey at 16 and Diego Chara’s #21 jersey at 21 on the list.More >
Dylan Remick and Mauro Manotas scored to send the Houston Dynamo through to the Western Conference final after a 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers in the second leg of their semifinal Sunday night.More >
Jeff Attinella had two saves to help the Portland Timbers to a 0-0 draw with the Houston Dynamo on Monday night in the opener of their Western Conference semifinal.More >
Already the top-seed in the Western Conference playoffs, the Timbers now have their first date for the postseason.More >
Rip City met Soccer City recently as Portland Trail Blazer Moe Harkless became an honorary member of the press as a still photographer at a Portland Timbers match.More >
Darren Mattocks scored early in the second half to give the Portland Timbers a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday in their regular-season finale.More >
Adrianna Franch, the goalkeeper for the Portland Thorns, has been named the National Women’s Soccer League Goalkeeper of the year for the 2017 season.More >
A fundraising effort by the Portland Timbers and the Portland Thorns FC has helped raise more than $46,000 to help with the response efforts to the Eagle Creek Fire.More >
Sebastian Blanco scored a pair of second-half goals to lead the Portland Timbers over D.C. United 4-0 on Sunday.More >
Students across the Portland metro area took part in International Walk and Bike to School Day, with students in Tigard being joined by retired Timbers player Jack Jewsbury.More >
