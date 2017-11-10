Skiers, snowboarders flock to Mt. Hood as Timberline starts 7-day-a-week operations

The announcement by Timberline that there is enough snow on Mount Hood to open seven-day-a-week operations brought skiers and snowboarders to the mountain by the hundreds Friday.

People took advantage of a day off from work or school to come up and enjoy some of the fresh snow that had fallen overnight and earlier in the week.

“There is snow on the ground it is fresh, the lifts are turning, you couldn’t ask for a better day,” Tristan Wilkins said.

“They opened it up early so we could get out here, even if it is not the best day we’re still out here having fun.” Zach McKinley added.

The staff at Timberline said the switch to seven-day operations is a little earlier than normal, but they are on track for a great season.

The early snow also comes as a reminder to be ready for winter driving conditions across the Cascades.

The drive up to Government Camp was clear Friday afternoon, but once drivers made their way up the road to Timberline Lodge the roads became snow packed.

“We live for the winter,” Gavin Behr of Hood River said. “When we come up to the mountain we have always got a shovel in the car, flashlights extra heated pads for the wife and some food sometimes.”

The hope on the mountain and at other ski areas across the state is that the snow will stick and build into one of the best seasons yet.

“It’s crazy,” Wilkins said, “They’re normally opening up around Thanksgiving, so it is nice to get those early season turns in, you know.”

