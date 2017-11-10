Police identify 19-year-old woman killed in crash involving log - KPTV - FOX 12

Police identify 19-year-old woman killed in crash involving log truck near Rainier

Posted: Updated:
(Oregon State Police) (Oregon State Police)
RAINIER, OR (KPTV) -

The Oregon State Police said a 19-year-old woman riding in a car on Highway 30 near Rainier died following a crashing involving a log truck Friday.

Troopers said a fully loaded 2017 Kenworth log truck was headed west near milepost 45 just before 12:30 p.m. when an eastbound 2008 Nissan Altima turned left directly in front of the truck.

The truck struck the car on the passenger side, taking both vehicles off the road and into the yard of a residence,

The driver of the Altima, 19-year-old Kassandra Westom of Longview, Washington, suffered critical injuries and was taken to a hospital in Longview before being transferred to a hospital in Vancouver.

Troopers said the passenger, 19-year-old Tatum Tootoosis-Didier of Longview, died at the scene.

The log truck driver, 24-year-old Dustin Schoenborn of Molalla, was evaluated by medical personnel and remained at the scene to assist investigators.

The road was closed intermittently for around six hours for the investigation and debris removal.

Investigators said they are considering impairment as a contributing factor the crash, and the investigation is ongoing.

The Oregon Department of Transportation, Rainier Police Department and Columbia River Fire and Rescue assisted troopers in the response to this incident.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.