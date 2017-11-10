Troopers: 1 dead, 1 injured in crash involving log truck near Rainier

The Oregon State Police said a woman riding in a car on Highway 30 near Rainier died following a crashing involving a log truck Friday.

Troopers said a fully loaded 2017 Kenworth log truck was headed west near milepost 45 just before 12:30 p.m. when an eastbound 2008 Nissan Altima turned left directly in front of the truck.

The truck struck the car on the passenger side, taking both vehicles off the road and into the yard of a residence,

The woman driving the Altima suffered critical injuries and was taken to a hospital in Longview before being transferred to a hospital in Vancouver. Troopers said the woman who was a passenger in the Altima died at the scene.

The man driving the log truck was evaluated by medical personnel and remained at the scene to assist investigators.

The road was closed intermittently for around six hours for the investigation and debris removal.

Investigators said they are considering impairment as a contributing factor the crash, and the investigation is ongoing.

The Oregon Department of Transportation, Rainier Police Department and Columbia River Fire and Rescue assisted troopers in the response to this incident.

