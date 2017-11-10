Seven people hospitalized in four-vehicle I-84 crash in Morrow County

Seven people were taken to hospitals, several with serious to critical injuries, after a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 in Morrow County.

Emergency crews responded to Milepost 156 at 12:06 p.m. Friday.

Investigators said preliminary evidence shows a 2012 Dodge pickup towing a flatbed trailer struck a 2001 Pontiac sedan leading to a chain reaction of crashes involving a 2015 Kenworth semi and trailer and another 2012 Dodge pickup.

Police said traffic had slowed or come to a stop for construction in the area when the initial collision occurred.

A passenger in the second Dodge pickup was flown to the hospital with critical injuries. The driver of that pickup was also seriously injured and eventually flown to a Portland hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Pontiac went to the hospital with minor injuries, while two children in the car were taken to the hospital to be evaluated. A 12-year-old girl in the car suffered injuries described as serious.

The driver suspected of causing the initial crash sustained minor injuries and the semi driver was not hurt, according to police.

Due to the complexity of the crash and the number of vehicles involved, police are still investigating this case.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.