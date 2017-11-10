Seven people hospitalized in four-vehicle I-84 crash in Morrow County

Two bodies found near Pittock Mansion in northwest Portland have been confirmed to be a missing Aloha teen and a suspect in a criminal investigation from Washington.More >
Two bodies found near Pittock Mansion in northwest Portland have been confirmed to be a missing Aloha teen and a suspect in a criminal investigation from Washington.More >
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >
Andy Sandness didn’t have a face for almost ten years. That is, until Lilly Ross agreed to donate her deceased husband’s face to him. Now, the two have finally met in a tear-filled reunion.More >
Andy Sandness didn’t have a face for almost ten years. That is, until Lilly Ross agreed to donate her deceased husband’s face to him. Now, the two have finally met in a tear-filled reunion.More >
Police in Milwaukie said a dog was injured when its leash was caught on the front bumper of a car, knocking down the dog’s owner and dragging the animal for 100 feet.More >
Police in Milwaukie said a dog was injured when its leash was caught on the front bumper of a car, knocking down the dog’s owner and dragging the animal for 100 feet.More >
The Oregon State Police said a woman riding in a car on Highway 30 near Rainier died following a crashing involving a log truck Friday.More >
The Oregon State Police said a woman riding in a car on Highway 30 near Rainier died following a crashing involving a log truck Friday.More >
The Denver District Attorney's Office states a 16-year-old accused of suffocating her newborn baby with a rock is being charged with first-degree murder.More >
The Denver District Attorney's Office states a 16-year-old accused of suffocating her newborn baby with a rock is being charged with first-degree murder.More >
Rick Vaughan described his daughter Annieka as an artistic person with a beautiful soul who was interested in singing, drawing and writing poetry.More >
Rick Vaughan described his daughter Annieka as an artistic person with a beautiful soul who was interested in singing, drawing and writing poetry.More >
Washington County deputies have taken a man into custody following a shooting in Cornelius Friday evening that left another man injured.More >
Washington County deputies have taken a man into custody following a shooting in Cornelius Friday evening that left another man injured.More >
Seven people were taken to hospitals, several with serious to critical injuries, after a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 in Morrow County.More >
Seven people were taken to hospitals, several with serious to critical injuries, after a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 in Morrow County.More >
We've got everything you need to snag those amazing Black Friday deals, including store hours and links to major retailers' Black Friday websites.More >
We've got everything you need to snag those amazing Black Friday deals, including store hours and links to major retailers' Black Friday websites.More >