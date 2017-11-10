State pulls license from Gladstone teen mental health facility at center of FOX 12 investigation

The Oregon Health Authority has suspended the license to treat patients for drug and alcohol abuse of a Gladstone mental health treatment facility for teens and adolescents.

A FOX 12 investigation earlier this week confirmed that Child Protective Services and the Department of Human Services were looking into complaints about safety issues at Northwest Behavioral Healthcare Services.

Parents of a teen being treated at the facility said they got a phone call from DHS last week, informing them of the concerns.

DHS officials confirmed the agency was looking into allegations of staff using chemical restraints to subdue patients, staff putting patients in isolation for up to two days at a time and staff not properly treating suicidal behavior.

Sydney Gleason was formerly a patient at the facility, and she told FOX 12 Friday that she's not surprised to see this story finally coming out.

"I'm just very grateful with what is happening because the facility will be held accountable for their actions, finally,” Gleason said. “And, with this investigation be able to protect future patients from the traumas this facility creates."

DHS officials also said the facility's director, who recently pleaded guilty to federal charges of tax fraud, ignored the agency's order to step down back in August.

Northwest Behavioral Healthcare can appeal the suspension of its license at a hearing that will be held in the next ten days.

