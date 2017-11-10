Deputies: Man shot in hand after argument in Cornelius - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies: Man shot in hand after argument in Cornelius

CORNELIUS, OR

Washington County deputies have taken a man into custody following a shooting in Cornelius Friday evening that left another man injured.

Deputies at the scene near 10th Avenue and Jasper Street told FOX 12 the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m.

After securing the scene and recovering a handgun, investigators confirmed that neighbors had called 911 after two men began fighting in the street.

Deputies learned the two men, identified as 29-year-old Francisco Chavez-Reyes and 30-year-old Narciso Huerta Vasquez, were arguing and during that altercation is when deputies said Vasquez was shot in the hand.

Vasquez was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he is being treated for what deputies called a “significant injury” to his left hand.

Deputies said they do not believe the public to be in danger and have been allowing local residents to cross taped areas to get to their homes.

Chavez-Reyes was taken into custody and booked into the Washington County Jail. He faces one count of second-degree assault and is being held on $250,000 bail.

