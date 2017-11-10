Portland business owner says shop broken into twice in one week

The staff at a Portland business said they are still reeling after the shop was targeted by thieves twice in one week.

At Metalwood Salvage in Northeast Portland, they’re used to sparking up creations.

“We create furniture, we do custom projects, we do bars, fences,” employee Dallas Brown said. “You know, just about anything involving metal and wood.”

What they’re not used to, though, is being a target for thieves.

“The first break-in occurred on October 28,” Brown said. “Less than a week later they were back.”

Brown said the first time the thieves broke in, they cut a barbed wire fence. then hopped over and headed for the front door, which they kicked in.

“(They) stole our computer, phone, keys and then used those keys to go to the shop and steal tools, chainsaws,” Brown said.

Brown said thieves clipped the lock off of a gate and then smashed a window to get in the second time.

“We had the locks changed, so they probably tried the keys on the locks and when that didn’t work they broke out a window,” Brown said.

For such a small business, employees said being hit once is hard enough.

“We put a lot of effort into this and there’s just a few of us here,” Brown said. “It takes a lot of steam out of our balloon when we’re working so hard to stay afloat here.”

Brown said what’s stolen is worth at least $2,000, and that’s not including all the damage thieves caused breaking in both times.

Employees said they’re adding security, including more lights and security cameras.

