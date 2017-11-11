UP ROTC honoring veterans with annual vigil

The University of Portland is honoring veterans with a 24-hour vigil.

The university's Air Force and Army ROTC started the vigil around 11 a.m. Friday. The vigil will end with a ceremony at the Praying Hands/Broken Wall Memorial on the campus's East Quad at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The timing is significant because that is when the armistice went into effect ending World War I – 11 a.m. on November 11, 1918.

“The memorial stands for UP alumni that have served in the armed forces,” UP U.S. Army Cadet Corporal Samuel Cushing said. “It's about respecting their sacrifice and those that made the ultimate sacrifice in service of our country.”

This ceremony has been held at the University of Portland for 60 years and involves the playing of “Taps” and a traditional 21-gun salute.

