Deputies: Demand note used in Clark Co. bank robbery - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies: Demand note used in Clark Co. bank robbery

Posted: Updated:
KPTV file image KPTV file image
CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) -

Deputies are searching for a suspect who used a demand note to rob an Umpqua Bank Friday afternoon.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office said the suspect entered the bank at 2:10 p.m. and presented a demand note to a clerk. According to deputies, the note indicated the suspect had a gun but one was not displayed.

The clerk gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash and then left the bank in a gold colored vehicle, possible a Toyota Corolla.

Deputies did not say at which Umpqua Bank the robbery took place.

Deputies said described the suspect as a dark to medium skin-colored man in his 40s. He was wearing a dark colored coat with a gray hoodie sweatshirt underneath, light colored pants, dark tennis shoes, and a black baseball hat with an eagle emblem on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clark County Sheriff's Office 360-397-2211.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.