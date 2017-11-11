Deputies: Demand note used in Clark Co. bank robbery

Deputies are searching for a suspect who used a demand note to rob an Umpqua Bank Friday afternoon.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office said the suspect entered the bank at 2:10 p.m. and presented a demand note to a clerk. According to deputies, the note indicated the suspect had a gun but one was not displayed.

The clerk gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash and then left the bank in a gold colored vehicle, possible a Toyota Corolla.

Deputies did not say at which Umpqua Bank the robbery took place.

Deputies said described the suspect as a dark to medium skin-colored man in his 40s. He was wearing a dark colored coat with a gray hoodie sweatshirt underneath, light colored pants, dark tennis shoes, and a black baseball hat with an eagle emblem on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clark County Sheriff's Office 360-397-2211.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.