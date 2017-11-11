Police: Dog injured after being dragged by car in Milwaukie - KPTV - FOX 12

Police in Milwaukie said a dog was injured when its leash was caught on the front bumper of a car, knocking down the dog’s owner and dragging the animal for 100 feet.

Officers responded to the scene at Southeast Main Street and Southeast Washington Street around 4:15 p.m. When they arrived, they learned the owner of the dog, a 79-year-old woman, was walking the animal in a crosswalk east on Washington.

The driver of the car was also headed east on Washington then stopped at the intersection to turn south on to Main. That was when the car’s bumper snagged the retractable leash on the dog.

Police said the dog’s owner was not injured, while her pet, a Chihuahua/Yorkie mix, suffered a few scrapes and cuts on its paws as well as a bruised liver. The dog is expected to fully recover.

The driver was not injured in the incident and cooperated with police but was cited for failure to stop for a pedestrian.

