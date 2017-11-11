Organizers celebrate successful campaign to save Movie Madness

It's filled with 80,000 movies and countless other film collectibles, but there was concern Movie Madness would close after the owner retired.

An online fundraiser started last month in an effort to save the store with a goal of raising $250,000 so the Hollywood Theatre could buy it, and organizers raised that amount in the first nine days.

The Kickstarter campaign to save the Portland staple for the store ended Friday, and organizers threw a party to celebrate.

Movie Madness owner Mike Clark said he has devoted nearly 30 years to the store, and even though he is ready to retire, he told FOX 12 he's not ready to see it go.

“It meant a lifetime. I did not want to close the doors to my business,” he said. “Tonight has been a labor of love that has been a success for me because I love this store.”

Clark said he loves movies and is excited to hand the store over to the Hollywood Theatre so it can keep his legacy alive forever.

As of Friday evening, the campaign had raised more than $315,000.

