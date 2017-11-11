Accordion player looking for instrument taken from in front of Beaverton home

A Beaverton man said he was devastated after he said someone took his accordion from his apartment complex parking lot.

The theft happened a few weeks ago when musician and worship leader Mamdouh Hebish got home from church.

He said he set his accordion on the ground next to his car because his hands were full but then got distracted and went inside without grabbing his instrument.

The next day, Hebish said the accordion was gone.

He told FOX 12 this was the first accordion he's ever owned that he bought brand new, and he's used it to play for people internationally and in the U.S., including at his Beaverton church.

“I feel like I've broken my heart,” Hebish said. “I spent about four days. I cannot sleep.”

Hebish said when he bought the accordion years ago, it cost about $2,000. He's hoping someone spots the instrument and returns it.

