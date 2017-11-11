Police: Death investigation underway after reported shooting in SE Portland

Police are investigating a shooting that led to a man’s death in Southeast Portland.

Investigators said witnesses reported hearing gunfire just before 11 p.m. Friday in the area of 82nd and Glenwood.

When police arrived, they found a 52-year-old man dead.

The man’s name has not been released yet.

Police have not made any arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Based on the investigation thus far, police said there does not appear to be an immediate danger to the neighborhood.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Anthony Merrill at 503-823-4033 or anthony.merrill@portlandoregon.gov.

