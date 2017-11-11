Police: Death investigation underway after reported shooting in SE Portland

Two bodies found near Pittock Mansion in northwest Portland have been confirmed to be a missing Aloha teen and a suspect in a criminal investigation from Washington.More >
Andy Sandness didn’t have a face for almost ten years. That is, until Lilly Ross agreed to donate her deceased husband’s face to him. Now, the two have finally met in a tear-filled reunion.More >
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >
We're just over halfway through the biggest shopping day on the planet and it's already set a new record -- no, it's not Black Friday.More >
Rick Vaughan described his daughter Annieka as an artistic person with a beautiful soul who was interested in singing, drawing and writing poetry.More >
Police in Milwaukie said a dog was injured when its leash was caught on the front bumper of a car, knocking down the dog’s owner and dragging the animal for 100 feet.More >
The Oregon State Police said a woman riding in a car on Highway 30 near Rainier died following a crashing involving a log truck Friday.More >
Seven people were taken to hospitals, several with serious to critical injuries, after a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 in Morrow County.More >
Washington County deputies have taken a man into custody following a shooting in Cornelius Friday evening that left another man injured.More >
The Oregon Health Authority has suspended the license to treat patients for drug and alcohol abuse of a Gladstone mental health treatment facility for teens and adolescents.More >
