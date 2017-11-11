Fire destroys Sherwood home - KPTV - FOX 12

Fire destroys Sherwood home

SHERWOOD, OR (KPTV) -

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue says a fire destroyed a home in Sherwood Saturday morning.

Fire crews said the call came in around 6:30 a.m. at a home on Southwest Messinger Place.

Firefighters said they were concerned the fire could spread to neighboring houses, but they were able to contain it.

The home was a total loss, according to TVF&R.

No one was seriously hurt, but only one of the family’s three dogs have been found safe.

