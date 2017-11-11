Two-alarm fire kills two dogs, destroys Sherwood home

A fire destroyed a home and killed two dogs in Sherwood Saturday morning.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue responded to the fire just before 6 a.m. TVF&R said the 911 caller reported seeing heavy flames and dark smoke coming from a two-story home in the 22400 block of Southwest Meissinger Place.

A second alarm was called to help protect adjacent houses that were located very close to the burning home.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within 50 minutes. The home is a total loss, according to TVF&R.

The homeowners, a houseguest and one dog were able to safely evacuate. One man was evaluated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

TVF&R said two dogs were killed in the fire.

A fire investigator said the fire started in the garage but the precise cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.