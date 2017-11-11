Salem police conducting death investigation

Salem police are investigating a death on Liberty Street Northeast near South Street.

Police said at around 7 a.m. Friday morning, a report came in of an unconscious person in a car.

Officers arrived and determined the man was dead.

Police have not released his name or any details so far.

Police said an autopsy is scheduled for today, and no further details will be released at this time.

