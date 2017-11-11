Eugene police K9 killed by hit-and-run driver

Eugene Police announced the death of K9 Blek, who was hit and killed by a hit-and-run driver on Friday while off-duty.

Police said it happened in rural Lane County.

K9 Blek was a German Shepherd from Slovakia according to Eugene Police.

He started with the Eugene Police Department in 2012, was only weeks away from retirement, according to Eugene Police.

According to Chief Pete Kerns, “Blek has been a go-to dog for our department. He enjoyed a storied career and had a warrior’s spirit. His passing is crushing for his family and he will be missed by us all.”

Just this year, Blek was honored with EPD’s and Oregon Peace Officers Association’s K9 Valor Awards, for the capture of a suspect in the shooting of a deputy.

The Eugene Police department says Blek will be greatly missed.

