I-5 southbound reopened following semi rollover near Terwilliger Blvd

A section of southbound Interstate 5 was closed for almost six hours after a semi-truck overturned Saturday morning.

The Oregon Department of Transportation closed all lanes of southbound I-5 about one mile north of Southwest Terwilliger Boulevard after the semi overturned.

No word on if the semi-truck driver sustained any injuries.

Portland police were on scene working to assist drivers stuck on southbound I-5 off the roadway.

ODOT says crews needed to remove four 13,000 pound machines before they could reopen the interstate.

Updated info: Crews removing four pieces of machine shop equipment weighing 13k pounds each from overturned semi on I-5SB in SW Portland #PDXtraffic pic.twitter.com/to36fZkE3w — Oregon DOT (@OregonDOT) November 11, 2017

Closer look at the equipment our crews are off loading from rolled over semi on I-5SB #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/wzfFssMsgB — Oregon DOT (@OregonDOT) November 11, 2017

All lanes of southbound I-5 were reopened just after 4:30 p.m.

