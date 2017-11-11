I-5 southbound reopened following semi rollover near Terwilliger - KPTV - FOX 12

I-5 southbound reopened following semi rollover near Terwilliger Blvd

A section of southbound Interstate 5 was closed for almost six hours after a semi-truck overturned Saturday morning.

The Oregon Department of Transportation closed all lanes of southbound I-5 about one mile north of Southwest Terwilliger Boulevard after the semi overturned.

No word on if the semi-truck driver sustained any injuries.

Portland police were on scene working to assist drivers stuck on southbound I-5 off the roadway.

ODOT says crews needed to remove four 13,000 pound machines before they could reopen the interstate.

All lanes of southbound I-5 were reopened just after 4:30 p.m.

