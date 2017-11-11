Crime Stoppers offering reward in 2015 N. Portland deadly shooting

Crime Stoppers of Oregon and the Portland Police Bureau are seeking more information on the 2015 deadly shooting of a 26-year-old man in North Portland.

Portland police officers responded to the report of a shooting at North Vancouver Avenue and Fargo Street around 3:15 p.m. on Nov. 11, 2015.

Officers said they arrived to find Laray William Seamster suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, but died shortly after his arrival.

Witnesses told police two younger black males were involved in the shooting and ran away from the area, possibly leaving in a silver vehicle.

No arrests have been made and detectives are asking for the public's help to solve the case.

Seamster's family will be holding a two-year anniversary candlelight vigil Saturday at 6 p.m. outside of the Vancouver Avenue First Baptist Church. The public is invited to attend.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous. Information about any unsolved homicide is eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500. Information about any other unsolved felony crime is eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Information learned from social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter or YouTube should be shared as these tips may lead to the identification of a suspect or suspects. Links can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Submit an anonymous tip:

Visit the App Store and download P3 Tips to submit secure and anonymous tips.

Online at https://www.p3tips.com/823

Call 503-823-HELP (4357)

For more information visit: http://www.crimestoppersoforegon.com

