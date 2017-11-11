Tiny house expo being held at Oregon Convention Center

The Oregon State Police said a 19-year-old woman riding in a car on Highway 30 near Rainier died following a crashing involving a log truck Friday.More >
Two bodies found near Pittock Mansion in northwest Portland have been confirmed to be a missing Aloha teen and a suspect in a criminal investigation from Washington.More >
Andy Sandness didn’t have a face for almost ten years. That is, until Lilly Ross agreed to donate her deceased husband’s face to him. Now, the two have finally met in a tear-filled reunion.More >
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >
We're just over halfway through the biggest shopping day on the planet and it's already set a new record -- no, it's not Black Friday.More >
"Star Trek" actor George Takei has denied he groped a model-actor in 1981. Takei said Saturday on Twitter that events described in an interview with Scott R. Brunton "simply did not occur."More >
Eugene Police announced the death of K9 Blek, who was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Friday while off-duty.More >
A section of southbound Interstate 5 was closed for almost six hours after a semi-truck overturned Saturday morning.More >
Seven people were taken to hospitals, several with serious to critical injuries, after a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 in Morrow County.More >
