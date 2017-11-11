Tiny house expo being held at Oregon Convention Center - KPTV - FOX 12

Tiny house expo being held at Oregon Convention Center

Courtesy: AMP Expos Courtesy: AMP Expos
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Tiny houses are a big trend in home building, and the largest gathering of tiny homes under one roof is in Portland this weekend.

The Great American Tiny House Show is taking place at the Oregon Convention Center.

There are 22 homes at the event to look at and 12 regional builders represented with 50 booths of accessories for your homes, as well as green living products.

The expo continues Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Find more information at www.oregoncc.org/events/2017/11/tiny-house-expo

