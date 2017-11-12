CCSO investigating deadly shooting in Oak Grove

Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting in Oak Grove that has left one person dead.

Deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a disturbance on McLoughlin Blvd near Southeast Concord Rd in the Oak Grove area. Dispatch advised there were additional calls that reported the disturbance had escalated to a shooting.

When deputies arrived they found a male deceased on the ground near that location and the suspect had fled the scene. There were several witnesses to the incident.

A witness told Fox 12 he saw a group of people fighting and yelling at each other. The next thing he heard were gunshots. He said he then looked over and saw people in the group taking off.

Other witness said they saw deputies actively looking for someone in the area with guns drawn.

“I mean there is police all down McLaughlin looking behind buildings, looking for people,” said Alyssa Neumann. “Very scary.”

McLoughlin Boulevard in both directions was closed at Southeast Concord Road, but has since reopened.

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, detectives have identified a suspect in the shooting. He is in custody and is being interviewed.

The names of the suspect or victim have not been released yet.

