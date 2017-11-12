Suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Oak Grove, victim identified

Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting in Oak Grove that left one man dead.

At about 7:50 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a disturbance on McLoughlin Boulevard near Southeast Concord Road in the Oak Grove area. Dispatch advised there were additional calls that reported the disturbance had escalated to a shooting.

When deputies arrived they found a male deceased on the ground near that location and the suspect had fled the scene. There were several witnesses to the incident.

A witness told FOX 12 he saw a group of people fighting and yelling at each other. The next thing he heard were gunshots. He said he then looked over and saw people in the group taking off.

Other witness said they saw deputies actively looking for someone in the area with guns drawn.

“I mean there is police all down McLoughlin looking behind buildings, looking for people,” said Alyssa Neumann. “Very scary.”

McLoughlin Boulevard in both directions was closed at Southeast Concord Road, but has since reopened.

On Sunday, deputies identified the shooting victim as 39-year-old Terry Richard McKee from Gresham. The suspect, who is in custody, is a 17-year-old from Milwaukie.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 503-723-4949 or use the online email form at https://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp and reference case #17-29829.

