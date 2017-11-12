Red Cross: Fire in Milwaukie affects 8 adults, 5 children

Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >
The Oregon State Police said a 19-year-old woman riding in a car on Highway 30 near Rainier died following a crashing involving a log truck Friday.More >
Volunteers are needed to knit or crochet red hats for newborn babies.More >
Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting in Oak Grove that has left one person dead. Deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a disturbance on McLoughlin Blvd near SE Concord Rd in Oak Grove, OR.More >
Disneyland Park has shut down two cooling towers at its park in Southern California following an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease.More >
Two bodies found near Pittock Mansion in northwest Portland have been confirmed to be a missing Aloha teen and a suspect in a criminal investigation from Washington.More >
O.J. Simpson's attorney says the former football star has been banned from The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino in Las Vegas. Attorney Malcolm LaVergne on Thursday told The Associated Press that Simpson received a trespass notice from the hotel Wednesday.More >
President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin may not be having a formal meeting while they're in Vietnam for an economic summit, but they are chatting each other up.More >
Investigators say witnesses reported hearing gunfire just before 11 p.m. Friday in the area of 82nd and Glenwood.More >
