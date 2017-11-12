Red Cross: Fire in Milwaukie affects 8 adults, 5 children

An early morning house fire in Milwaukie affected eight adults, five children, and two pets.

Fire crew rushed to the 10300 block of Southeast Bell Avenue just before 12:30 Sunday morning.

The Red Cross says it has proved resources to help address the family's immediate basic needs.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

