Red Cross: Fire in Milwaukie affects 8 adults, 5 children - KPTV - FOX 12

Red Cross: Fire in Milwaukie affects 8 adults, 5 children

Posted: Updated:
KPTV file image KPTV file image
MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) -

An early morning house fire in Milwaukie affected eight adults, five children, and two pets.

Fire crew rushed to the 10300 block of Southeast Bell Avenue just before 12:30 Sunday morning.

The Red Cross says it has proved resources to help address the family's immediate basic needs.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.