Local community members celebrate Veterans Day

Local community members honored veterans in several different ways on Saturday.

Portlanders gathered in the Hollywood District in Northeast Portland for a Veterans Day Parade.

This was the event’s 43rd year, making it one of the longest-running parades in the country.

“Just take a moment today if you see a veteran thank them for their service and respect their personal sacrifice that they and their fellow soldiers made to our country,” said Civil Air Patrol Cadet David Fast.

Rita Bhatia says she gave out more than 500 handmade hearts to honor veterans during the event.

Bhatia says she was inspired to start collecting hearts after the max train stabbing earlier this year.

She started a Facebook page called “Hearts for Portland” and within days, hundreds of crafters had joined.

Albany also hosted its annual Veterans Day Parade with those who served in World War II.

This year’s theme was “Keep the Spirit of ‘45 Alive” to honor veterans of the “Greatest Generation.”

Senator Ron Wyden participated in the event this year. He marched in the parade and greeted the crowd.

