'Michelle's Love' helps single moms battling cancer

Local volunteers came together Saturday to help single mothers who are fighting cancer.

The organization is called “Michelle’s Love.” The group has helped 58 moms who are undergoing cancer treatment.

Andy McCandless created the organization after her best friend, Michelle, died of cancer. Michelle was 32-years-old with four kids.

“Imagine having your mortgage payment taken care of through your whole treatment,” said McCandless. “We get emails or calls from Oncology, social workers and we say hey we have a mom can you help her."

The group gave out 36 meals to six different mothers on Saturday.

If you would like to find out more about Michelle’s Love, visit MichellesLove.Org.

