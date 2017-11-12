OSP: Woman hit, killed on I-5 near Salem

A pedestrian was hit and killed by at least two cars on I-5 just north of Salem, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP said Salem Police responded to a female causing a disturbance at a restaurant just east of the Market Street Interchange. Officers could not find the woman at first.

Shortly after, police said officers respond to a person hit in the northbound lanes of I-5.

Salem Police said it was the woman in question, and she had been hit by at least two cars as she attempted to cross the freeway.

OSP responded to investigate the incident.

I-5 was closed for about 3 ½ hours as crew investigated.

The Oregon State Police was assisted by the Salem Police Department, the Marion County DA's Office, the Marion County Medical Examiner's Office, Keizer Funeral Chapel, the Salem Fire Department, M&M Towing and the Oregon Department of Transportation

