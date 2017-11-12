Oregon hiker dies after falling off Mount Storm King - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon hiker dies after falling off Mount Storm King

By The Associated Press
PORT ANGELES, WA (AP) -

Authorities say a 21-year-old Oregon man has died after a fall off Mount Storm King in Washington state.

The Peninsula Daily News in Port Angeles, Washington reports that the man was hiking with a partner in Olympic National Park on Friday when he slipped on a rock while descending a slope with rocky terrain. Olympic National Park spokeswoman Penny Wagner says the man fell 20 to 30 feet and tumbled another 100 feet or so upon landing.

The man's hiking partner, who was taking a different route down the mountain, witnessed the fall and reported it to authorities.

A search and rescue team began looking for the fallen hiker on Friday, and located his remains Saturday morning.

Officials did not release the man's name.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

