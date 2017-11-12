1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Hwy 240 in Yamhill County

One person died and another was seriously injured in a crash on Highway 240 in Yamhill County Saturday evening.

At about 10:20 p.m., Oregon State Police troopers responded to a crash on the highway near milepost 9.

According to OSP, the preliminary investigation revealed a black 2016 Ford Mustang was traveling westbound on Highway 240 near milepost 9 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The Mustang went off the road, into a ditch and then hit a tree.

OSP said the male passenger died at the scene. The male driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. No names have been released.

Highway 240 was closed for nearly seven hours due to the crash. OSP said the investigation is ongoing and that impairment is believed to be a contributing factor.

OSP was assisted at the scene by the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, McMinnville Police Department, Newberg Fire Department and the Oregon Dept. of Transportation.

