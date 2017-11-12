Portland police, Crime Stoppers asking for public’s help to solve 2015 homicide case

The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public’s help to solve a homicide case that's now two years old.

On Nov. 12, 2015, Portland police responded to the intersection of North Bruce Avenue and Hudson Street on a report that a man was seen bleeding and unconscious in the road. When they got there, officers found the victim, 19-year-old Dalton Marshall, dead.

Police said Marshall died from a gunshot wound, and the Oregon State Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Police do not have any suspect information or a motive for Marshall's death.

If you know anything, you're asked to contact police and Crime Stoppers. If your information leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward, and you can always choose to remain anonymous.

Submit an anonymous tip:

Visit the App Store and download P3 Tips to submit secure and anonymous tips.

Online at https://www.p3tips.com/823

Call 503-823-HELP (4357)

