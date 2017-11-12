Portland police, Crime Stoppers asking for public’s help to solve 2015 homicide case

Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting in Oak Grove that left one man dead.More >
A pedestrian was hit and killed by at least two cars on I-5 just north of Salem, according to Oregon State Police.More >
Portland city officials are looking for landlords willing to house 40 homeless families this winter. It’s part of a campaign called “Home for the Holidays.”More >
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >
Disneyland Park has shut down two cooling towers at its park in Southern California following an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease.More >
Country music star Carrie Underwood is recuperating from injuries sustained in a fall on steps outside her home.More >
The Oregon State Police said a 19-year-old woman riding in a car on Highway 30 near Rainier died following a crashing involving a log truck Friday.More >
One person died and another was seriously injured in a crash on Highway 240 in Yamhill County Saturday evening.More >
A flash mob broke out in downtown Portland on Sunday. Turns out, the dance is kicking off World Kindness Day.More >
Detectives are searching for more victims after a Beaverton man was arrested on charges of sex abuse.More >
