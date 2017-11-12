Seaside police searching for suspects in overnight robbery, shooting

Police are searching for suspects in an overnight robbery and shooting in Seaside.

Police said the incident occurred at about 2 a.m. Sunday at the Beachside Inn, near the intersection of 5th Avenue and North Downing Street in Seaside.

The victim, a 36-year-old man from Washington state, was flown to a Portland-area hospital to be treated. No other injuries have been reported.

The suspects are not known and remain at large, according to police.

Based on witness statements and other information obtained, police believe the general population is not at risk.

Anyone who has information related to the incident or were in the area at the time is asked to contact Seaside police Detective Guy Knight at (503) 738-6311.

