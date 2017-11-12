Portland city officials ask landlords to house homeless this winter

Portland city officials are looking for landlords willing to house 40 homeless families this winter.

It’s part of a campaign called “Home for the Holidays.”

The hope is to give families already in shelters a little bit of help who are, for the most part, already on their feet. That may mean having a stable job and income; essentially, the means to be successful in a home of their own.

FOX 12 visited Community of Hope, a shelter catering to single parents and their children.

Micheal Monk Sr. said he has struggled in the past and it’s his last chance to give his 6-year-old daughter Ava the life she deserves.

“It’s been a hard process because I really screwed up a lot of things in my life, but as long as there’s air coming in and out of my lungs, I can fix it,” he said.

Monk has lived at Community of Hope with his daughter for the last month and a half.

He’s looking for stability — something every family at the shelter is working towards.

With the help of staff on their side like Darciea Corson, it makes the placement process that much more successful.

“You know, when you’re living in a place like this, it’s great to have the roof over your head and the support, but to have your own place you can just feel empowered and take control and be able to move forward,” she said.

City officials are hoping property managers in Portland feel the same.

Rising rent costs and strict stipulations don’t make it easy for the families looking for a fresh start.

“The people that aren’t in a position to change with the city… we kind of just got left behind, you know,” Monk said.

So, city officials are calling on the community to give families like the Monks a chance.

“They’re gonna love me because this is what I’m working for. If I achieve that goal, I’m not gonna sabotage it. That’s for sure,” Monk said.

Corson said, “He’s been looking from day one, you know. Trying to get a place and trying to get people to work with him, you know, it’s hard. But I think given the opportunity, absolutely. Yeah, he would succeed.”

FOX 12 also spoke with a landlord in the St. Johns neighborhood who says the housing crisis is a real problem.

He says with rising taxes, they are not able to hold rent as low as they used to.

Interested landlords can partner with one of three agencies – Human Solutions, Portland Homeless Family Solutions and Community of Hope – in Portland this winter.

The city and the shelters will be working closely to ensure families are successful in their move into their own home.

