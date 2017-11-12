Taekwondo instructor arrested for sex abuse, detectives seek more victims

Detectives are searching for more victims after a Beaverton man was arrested on charges of sex abuse.

Shuddhodan Man Ranjit, 51, turned himself into the Washington County Jail on Thursday in regards to a warrant for his arrest, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said several children accused Ranjit of abusing them multiple times at his Taekwondo studio, located at 8907 SW Canyon Rd. in Beaverton. According to the sheriff’s office, detectives with the Child Abuse Unit investigated and found evidence which corroborated the abuse.

On Thursday, a Washington County grand jury indicted Ranjit on 12 counts of sexual abuse I and three counts of sexual abuse II.

Ranjit has been lodged in the Washington County jail. Bail was set at $750,000.

Detectives are concerned there may be additional victims. Anyone with any information about this case is asked to contact detectives at (503) 846-2500.

