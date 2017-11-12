Flash mob in downtown Portland celebrates World Kindness Day

A flash mob broke out in downtown Portland on Sunday. Turns out, the dance is kicking off World Kindness Day.

Organizers said the same dance and same song is taking place in cities all around the world.

“Honestly, by one kind deed at a time, we can literally change this world. I believe that,” said Jason Hattrick, a school teacher and volunteer.

"Kindness unites us all,” said Annette Hadaway with Dance for Kindness.

Dance for Kindness is trickling its way across the world.

"Kindness can be … a buzz word, but when done right, it's a movement,” said Hattrick.

Last year's dance could be spotted in over 120 cities, spanning across 50 countries, with more than 15,000 participants. One day, one dance, one message.

“This morning I woke up and I went on Facebook Live and watched Israel do their Dance for Kindness, Vietnam do their Dance for Kindness,” said Hattrick.

Dancers in the Rose City started with a freeze mob, where each person was given a specific position. Then out of nowhere, the flash mob begins.

"I saw that kindness is actually contagious and that's what fills me with emotion,” said Hadaway.

The dance was inspired by Life Vest Inside, a nonprofit on a mission to inspire and empower people of all backgrounds to lead a life of kindness.

“We added a little joy to our society today, we touched people’s hearts. Kindness is the simplest thing in the entire world, but it's one of the hardest things for people to show,” said Hattrick.

The nonprofit Life Vest Inside was founded by Orly Wahba. Wahba has inspired people around the world to lead lives of kindness and has launched what has come to be called “the kindness revolution.”

