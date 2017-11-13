On the Go with Joe at the Family Fun Center for the FOX 12 Les Schwab Tire Centers Toy Drive

Looking for a way to satisfy the biggest of Thanksgiving appetites? It may be time to go beyond the basic bird.More >
Looking for a way to satisfy the biggest of Thanksgiving appetites? It may be time to go beyond the basic bird.More >
The holiday season is just about here, and FOX 12 has a way you can make the season brighter for many local kids.More >
The holiday season is just about here, and FOX 12 has a way you can make the season brighter for many local kids.More >
When military members return home has veterans, the transition back to civilian life can be hard. In an effort to help veterans’ homecomings, Lift For The 22 is an organization that started in Oregon that’s designed to provide free one year gym memberships to the veteran community.More >
When military members return home has veterans, the transition back to civilian life can be hard. In an effort to help veterans’ homecomings, Lift For The 22 is an organization that started in Oregon that’s designed to provide free one year gym memberships to the veteran community.More >
For a chain of doughnut shops that has only been open five years, Blue Star Donuts has become a huge name in the Portland doughnut scene.More >
For a chain of doughnut shops that has only been open five years, Blue Star Donuts has become a huge name in the Portland doughnut scene.More >
The Northwest is known for its winemaking and food scenes, so an annual event is showcasing several delicious things to taste this weekend.More >
The Northwest is known for its winemaking and food scenes, so an annual event is showcasing several delicious things to taste this weekend.More >
It's time again for the biggest pirate party in all of Portland.More >
It's time again for the biggest pirate party in all of Portland.More >
A local organization that is all about "flower power" is helping kick off a week honoring caregivers helping patients through the ends of their lives.More >
A local organization that is all about "flower power" is helping kick off a week honoring caregivers helping patients through the ends of their lives.More >
Anyone ready to hit the slopes should make a stop by the Portland Expo Center this weekend, where SkiFever has taken over.More >
Anyone ready to hit the slopes should make a stop by the Portland Expo Center this weekend, where SkiFever has taken over.More >
A piece of history lives at the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum: the Spruce Goose.More >
A piece of history lives at the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum: the Spruce Goose.More >
One Oregon City homeowner has combined Halloween frights with nautical fun to create an amazing display.More >
One Oregon City homeowner has combined Halloween frights with nautical fun to create an amazing display.More >
When San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin caught an 83-yard touchdown pass Sunday, he blew a kiss to the sky and dropped to his knees.More >
When San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin caught an 83-yard touchdown pass Sunday, he blew a kiss to the sky and dropped to his knees.More >
An Oklahoma woman who married her biological mother has pleaded guilty to incestMore >
An Oklahoma woman who married her biological mother has pleaded guilty to incestMore >
Deputies said a woman from Gaston is facing charges including attempted murder after shooting her boyfriend in the leg during an argument Monday evening.More >
Deputies said a woman from Gaston is facing charges including attempted murder after shooting her boyfriend in the leg during an argument Monday evening.More >
A heartwarming moment between a Walmart cashier and a customer shows a little patience and understanding can make all the difference.More >
A heartwarming moment between a Walmart cashier and a customer shows a little patience and understanding can make all the difference.More >
A 1-year-old child who was improperly buckled into a car seat was the only survivor of a freeway crash in suburban Detroit.More >
A 1-year-old child who was improperly buckled into a car seat was the only survivor of a freeway crash in suburban Detroit.More >
Deputies in Clackamas County said a 17-year-old from Milwaukie is charged with the weekend murder of a man from Gresham.More >
Deputies in Clackamas County said a 17-year-old from Milwaukie is charged with the weekend murder of a man from Gresham.More >
According to a former skinhead who served time at the Oregon State Penitentiary, a recent riot that started due to a confrontation between prison gangs offers a window into life behind bars in Oregon prisons.More >
According to a former skinhead who served time at the Oregon State Penitentiary, a recent riot that started due to a confrontation between prison gangs offers a window into life behind bars in Oregon prisons.More >
Beaverton police arrested a Kmart manager accused of luring an underage employee and investigators believe there could be additional victims.More >
Beaverton police arrested a Kmart manager accused of luring an underage employee and investigators believe there could be additional victims.More >
Police have identified the 37-year-old man found dead of gunshot wounds in a car in Salem.More >
Police have identified the 37-year-old man found dead of gunshot wounds in a car in Salem.More >
A former Oregon State University football player is facing rape and sex abuse charges.More >
A former Oregon State University football player is facing rape and sex abuse charges.More >