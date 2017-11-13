On the Go with Joe at the Family Fun Center for the FOX 12 Les S - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at the Family Fun Center for the FOX 12 Les Schwab Tire Centers Toy Drive

Reporter Joe Vithayathil
WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) -

The holiday season is just about here, and FOX 12 has a way you can make the season brighter for many local kids.

The FOX 12 Les Schwab Tire Centers toy drive is underway, and you can be a part of it by bringing a new unwrapped toy to locations across the area through December 12.

The Wilsonville Family Fun Center has been a toy drive partner for years, and people that bring a new unwrapped toy to donate can receive an Extreme Day Pass, which normally costs $39.99, for only $25.

For more information on the FOX 12 – Les Schwab Tire Centers Toy Drive, please head to kptv.com/toydrive.

