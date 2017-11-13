Oregon coast slammed with high winds and surf, power outages

A fall storm moved into the area Monday morning, with high winds expected in the Portland metro area and gusts on the coast that could reach as high as 60 mph.

Gusts on the coast had already reached 45 mph by 8 a.m., and much of the northern Oregon coast is under a High Wind Warning until 4 p.m. A High Surf Advisory was also in place.

Crews from Pacific Power were on the job by 3 a.m. to repair downed power lines believed to have been caused by the high winds.

Please stay away from any downed power lines. Consider them live and dangerous. Call 911, then us at 1-877-508-5088 to report. #orwx #pdxtst pic.twitter.com/KdtBCYlFOf — Pacific Power OR (@PacificPower_OR) November 13, 2017

The downed lines left more than 400 people without power at one point during the morning. That outage led to a late start for students at in the Neah-Kah-Nie School District in Rockaway Beach as classes district-wide were delayed for one hour and 15 minutes.

In addition to the high winds at the coast, the Portland metro area is under a wind advisory until Monday evening.

For the latest weather forecast from the FOX 12 Weather team, as well as the latest traffic updates and closings information, download our free FOX 12 Weather App for iPhone and for Android.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.