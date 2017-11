Here is the link featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Monday, November 13, 2017.

Spirits are high during the holiday season, but so are the stress levels. The Oregon Humane Society found the most adorable way for you to cuddle that stress away with the Snuggle Express. To sign up your office for a stop by the Snuggle Express, please visit OregonHumane.org.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.