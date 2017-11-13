Portland teen, child awake to find apartment riddled with bullets

A teenager and a child woke up Monday morning to find bullet holes in the walls of their apartment, according to Portland police.

Officers with the Portland Police Bureau said the bullets struck the home at the Dalton Park apartments off East Burnside Street near Northeast 141st Avenue.

Police responded around 3:30 a.m. to a 911 caller who reported hearing the shots, but officers left after they were unable to find any evidence of gunfire, witnesses or suspects.

Then just before 6 a.m., dispatchers received another call, this time from the residents of an apartment near where they had responded earlier.

The callers reported their home had been shot up, and several bullet holes were visible in the siding of the second-story apartment.

Officers said the teen and the child heard the gunfire earlier that morning but didn’t realize their home had been struck until they woke up later. Police said the two were not hurt in the shooting.

That's the good news, according to neighbor Virginia Reid.

That’s the good news, according to neighbor Virginia Reid. She told FOX 12 that although she lives right across from where the shooting happened, she didn’t hear anything overnight because she was sleeping.

Reid said livability around the area is deteriorating and crime seems to be on the rise, adding that she now hopes to move after this latest shooting.

“People don’t realize that bullets don’t have a name for no one,” Reid said. “They go wherever they want to go -- so you think you’re shooting at the person you want -- and it’s someone else. You’re going to hit and kill someone else for that reason. I just realize the violence could stop.”

The Portland Police Bureau reported that officers are still investigating the shooting and do not currently have a suspect. Investigators did find more evidence of the gunfire in the parking lot near the apartment.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call the Portland Police Bureau non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

