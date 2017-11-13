Washington Co. deputy suffers serious injury following crash on Beaverton-Hillsdale Hwy

A deputy on a motorcycle was seriously injured in a crash with an SUV on Monday.

The crash happened on Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway near Southwest 99th Avenue just after 11 a.m.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputy was on routine traffic enforcement and headed west on Beaverton Hillsdale Highway when the collision occurred with a 2005 Volvo XC90.

Deputies said the driver of the SUV, a 29-year-old Beaverton woman, pulled out of a parking lot and hit the deputy’s motorcycle.

The deputy suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The sheriff's office said Deputy Mark Demmer's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Demmer is a 9-year veteran of the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The Washington County inter-agency Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to investigate the crash, along with officers from the Beaverton Police Department

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene of the crash and has been cooperating with investigators, who noted that it did not appear as though speed or impairment were factors in the crash. The driver was cited for failing to yield, but she is not expected to face any additional charges.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.