Cowlitz Co. Sheriff's Office welcomes new K-9 to its team

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office has a new furry face ready for duty, whose hiring was announced Monday.

K-9 Icarus, a 2.5-year-old German Shepard from the Czech Republic, was selected after his now partner, Deputy Spaulding, and a master K-9 trainer with Pierce County Sheriff's Office after they evaluated more than a dozen dogs.

Together, Icarus and Spaulding have completed over 400 hours of training and are now a certified Patrol K-9 team for the state of Washington.

As a team, they must train 16 hours every month and recertify their standing every two years, according to the sheriff’s office.

Training for a K-9 includes:

Obedience

Tracking

Area & building searches,

Agitation/control work

Evidence searches

Additional scenario-based trainings

Icarus is available to answer a call for service for every law enforcement agency in Cowlitz County as well as other agencies in southwest Washington and northwest Oregon.

Icarus and Spaulding are currently assigned to the Cowlitz Sheriff's Office Patrol Division and have the following duties: tracking and/or apprehension of suspects, building & area searches, evidence searches, search & rescue and deputy Protection.

"We are thrilled to have Deputy Spaulding and Icarus on board. Their training has been long and hard, but now they are here, ready to serve the citizens of Cowlitz County. Our thanks to those who have assisted us through their kind donations, including the Longview-Kelso Kiwanis and other private donations,” said Sheriff Mark Nelson.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.