Milwaukie teen charged with murder of Gresham man

OAK GROVE, OR (KPTV) -

Deputies in Clackamas County said a 17-year-old from Milwaukie is charged with the weekend murder of a man from Gresham.

Miguel Angel Avila Espinal was taken into custody Sunday afternoon. Espinal faces charges of murder and unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the killing of 39-year-old Terry Richard McKee.

Investigators said dispatchers received a 911 call just before 8 p.m. Saturday reporting a disturbance on McLoughlin Boulevard near Southeast Concord Road in the Oak Grove area that had escalated into a shooting.

When deputies responded to the area, they discovered the body of a man, later identified as McKee, on the ground near where the disturbance was reported.

A witness told FOX 12 he saw a group of people fighting and yelling at each other. The next thing he heard were gunshots. He said he then looked over and saw people in the group taking off from the area.

Witnesses at the scene told deputies they saw the suspect, later identified as Espinal, flee the scene.

Investigators are still looking for more information on this case. They ask anyone with information connected to this investigation to please call the Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 503-723-4949 or to use the department’s online tip form at Clackamas.us and reference CCSO Case #17-29829.

