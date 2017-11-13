Storm brings wind, rain, lightning to the Oregon coast

A high wind warning was effect for the northern Oregon coast on Monday, bringing stormy conditions to several coastal communities.

In Seaside, it was gusty wind and pelting rain that kept most people off the beach Monday afternoon – except for Ryan Wong and Sandra Sorescu, visiting from Vancouver, B.C.

“We went all the way down to the water,” Wong said.

“We almost flew – we almost got taken away by the wind.” Sorescu added.

However, the couple said they didn’t mind the stormy weather; they’re used to the wind and rain back home in Canada and enjoyed the trip.

Hello from a stormy #Seaside! Can't keep the rain off the camera! ?? @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/0qxMjaEblX — Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) November 13, 2017

“This is nothing compared to last night,” said Ryan Hemming, who was visiting Seaside with his wife from Happy Valley. “We were here at the Wyndham on the eighth floor so we were overlooking the ocean, and it was lightning and crazy wind, and we finally lost power. [It was] lots of flashes and scary, but also fun in a lot of ways at the same time.”

Luckily, the loss of power was short lived.

A spokesperson for Pacific Power said 22,000 customers in Clatsop County lost power for about three minutes just before 5 a.m. Monday.

The crashing waves and blowing sand began to calm down as the high wind warning expired around 6 p.m. Monday.

“Doing the best we can bundled up,” Hemming added. “Going to get some nice clam chowder and just enjoy the company of my wife.”

