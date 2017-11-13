Woman reported missing in Clark County located in Oregon

A missing 71-year-old woman from southwest Washington has been found in Oregon, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies asked for the public’s help locating Connie Kelley on Monday. She was last seen the night of Nov. 8 near the 1700 block of Northeast 112th Street in the Vancouver area.

Investigators said Kelley is known to walk the Salmon Creek Trail, but a search of the trail and surrounding areas did not turn up any signs of her.

By Monday evening, deputies reported that Kelley had been located in Oregon.

No other information was released about this case.

