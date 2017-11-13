Beaverton police arrest Kmart manager accused of luring underage - KPTV - FOX 12

Beaverton police arrest Kmart manager accused of luring underage employee

Joseph Quijada, jail booking photo
BEAVERTON, OR

Beaverton police arrested a Kmart manager accused of luring an underage employee.

Joseph Quijada, 33, was arrested Sunday on charges of luring a minor and second-degree encouraging child sex abuse. He was booked into the Washington County Jail.

Investigators said the victim in this case was employed at a Kmart store where Quijada worked as a manager.

Quijada requested and received “intimate” photos of the girl, according to police, and used his company credit card to rent a hotel room to meet with her.  

Detectives are concerned there might be more victims. Anyone with information that might assist in the investigation is asked to call 503-629-0111 and reference case 17-3160349.

