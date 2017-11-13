Police ID man found dead of gunshot wounds in car in Salem - KPTV - FOX 12

Police ID man found dead of gunshot wounds in car in Salem

SALEM, OR (KPTV) -

Police have identified the 37-year-old man found dead of gunshot wounds in a car in Salem.

Officers responded to a report of an unconscious person in a vehicle in an alley near the 1800 block of Liberty Street Northeast at 7 a.m. Friday.

The man in the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, police said 37-year-old Kenny Kalugin of Gervais died of gunshot wounds. He was described as a victim in this incident.

No other details were released by police, citing the active investigation.

