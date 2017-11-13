Police ID woman hit, killed on I-5 in N. Portland; officers searching for pickup

Police have identified a woman who was hit and killed on Interstate 5 in north Portland.

Emergency crews responded to the southbound lanes of the highway near the North Skidmore Street overpass at 1:14 a.m. Wednesday.

A woman was found in the travel lanes with “catastrophic injuries,” according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was identified Monday as 25-year-old Madison V. Ries of Portland.

Officers contacted the person who initially called 911 and determined the driver who hit Ries had left the scene.

Investigators believe a white or gray pickup was involved in the crash or was driving in the area when the crash occurred.

The truck is not believed to have sustained significant damage, but it may have some damage to the front end or undercarriage as a result of the collision.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Officer Garrett Dow at 503-823-5070 or Garrett.Dow@portlandoregon.gov.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.