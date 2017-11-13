Senators seek lost toll revenue from Eagle Creek Fire in Columbia River Gorge

U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley are seeking federal help to replace toll revenue lost from the Eagle Creek Fire in the Columbia River Gorge.

The Oregon senators sent a letter to Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue seeking $228,000 in lost toll revenue.

The Eagle Creek Fire started Sept. 2 and burned nearly 49,000 acres.

The fire forced an extended closure of the Bridge of the Gods owned by the Port of Cascade Locks. That closure meant first responders, public safety vehicles and other traffic had to detour across the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Toll Bridge owned by the Port of Hood River.

To allow for the movement of emergency vehicles and other traffic, the Port of Hood River lifted tolls on its bridge.

Wyden and Merkley said the Port of Cascade Locks lost $158,000 and the Port of Hood River’s losses totaled $70,000.

"The lost toll revenue for these communities means that many important economic development initiatives will go unmet," Wyden and Merkley said in their letter to Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue.

A 15-year-old boy from Vancouver is accused of starting the Eagle Creek Fire with fireworks.

