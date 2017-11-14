Buddha statue weighing 200 pounds stolen from NE Portland porch

A Buddha statue weighing at least 200 pounds was stolen from outside a northeast Portland home.

Angie Alvarado said she was out of town over the weekend and came home to find it missing.

“She’s a traveling Buddha, so when you travel she’s with you and protecting you and when you come home, you can drop all your troubles at the door,” said Alvarado.

Alvarado bought the Buddha statue about a year ago after a previous theft from her property.

“We had a big Buddha head that was taken from the front porch but it was a lot lighter, I mean super light, so we were looking for something really big, really heavy,” said Alvarado.

“It took with the help of our neighbors, two gardeners and myself to get her on the porch,” continued Alvarado. “That’s how heavy she is.”

Alvarado thinks for someone to take something that weighs so much, it had to be planned.

“I hate to think somebody knew we were gone one, but I mean, you had to have at least two people to carry her out and something to roll her out on,” said Alvarado. “I mean you couldn’t just put her on your back and take her.”

With a very big piece of her home now missing, Alvarado just hopes the person who took it needed it more than her.

“I mean we greet her every time we walk in and every time we leave the house so it’s super sad,” said Alvarado. “They must’ve really needed it.”

Alvarado said the statue cost about $300. She’s hoping it will be returned.

