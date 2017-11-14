Amazon holding hiring fair for more than 100 holiday jobs

Looking for a job? Amazon is about to hire more than 100 new employees in the Portland metro area.

With the holiday season fast approaching, the Amazon Customer Service Center in Hillsboro is staffing up to meet the demands of their gift-buying customers.

The online retail giant is holding the second of three hiring fairs this week at the Holiday Inn located at 2575 NW Aloclek Drive in Hillsboro Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Hillsboro Fulfillment Center is one of 75 Amazon has across North America, and most of the jobs will be tied to packing and shipping holiday orders.

Amazon Service Center in Hillsboro hiring for the holidays. More than 100 jobs! #Amazon #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/tGGod6cOko — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) November 14, 2017

Company representatives say that in addition to competitive wages and benefits, they will be making on the spot offers at the job fair Tuesday, as well as at the second one scheduled for Friday.

The company will also be holding a job fair on November 27 at the Doubletree Hotel located at 1000 NE Multnomah Street in Portland.

To learn more about all of these job opportunities, head to Amazon.com/PeakJobs.

