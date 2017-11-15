On the Go with Joe at Olio Nuovo Festival

Salem on Ice, the city’s only outdoor ice rink, opens to the public Saturday.More >
Salem on Ice, the city’s only outdoor ice rink, opens to the public Saturday.More >
The Willamette Valley has struck oil – olive oil that is. This weekend, an event in Dayton is set to celebrate the Mediterranean cuisine classic.More >
The Willamette Valley has struck oil – olive oil that is. This weekend, an event in Dayton is set to celebrate the Mediterranean cuisine classic.More >
Looking for a way to satisfy the biggest of Thanksgiving appetites? It may be time to go beyond the basic bird.More >
Looking for a way to satisfy the biggest of Thanksgiving appetites? It may be time to go beyond the basic bird.More >
The holiday season is just about here, and FOX 12 has a way you can make the season brighter for many local kids.More >
The holiday season is just about here, and FOX 12 has a way you can make the season brighter for many local kids.More >
When military members return home has veterans, the transition back to civilian life can be hard. In an effort to help veterans’ homecomings, Lift For The 22 is an organization that started in Oregon that’s designed to provide free one year gym memberships to the veteran community.More >
When military members return home has veterans, the transition back to civilian life can be hard. In an effort to help veterans’ homecomings, Lift For The 22 is an organization that started in Oregon that’s designed to provide free one year gym memberships to the veteran community.More >
For a chain of doughnut shops that has only been open five years, Blue Star Donuts has become a huge name in the Portland doughnut scene.More >
For a chain of doughnut shops that has only been open five years, Blue Star Donuts has become a huge name in the Portland doughnut scene.More >
The Northwest is known for its winemaking and food scenes, so an annual event is showcasing several delicious things to taste this weekend.More >
The Northwest is known for its winemaking and food scenes, so an annual event is showcasing several delicious things to taste this weekend.More >
It's time again for the biggest pirate party in all of Portland.More >
It's time again for the biggest pirate party in all of Portland.More >
A local organization that is all about "flower power" is helping kick off a week honoring caregivers helping patients through the ends of their lives.More >
A local organization that is all about "flower power" is helping kick off a week honoring caregivers helping patients through the ends of their lives.More >
Anyone ready to hit the slopes should make a stop by the Portland Expo Center this weekend, where SkiFever has taken over.More >
Anyone ready to hit the slopes should make a stop by the Portland Expo Center this weekend, where SkiFever has taken over.More >
A Houston-area sheriff said Wednesday he's concerned the driver of a truck displaying an expletive-filled message against President Donald Trump is creating a situation that could lead to confrontations with people offended by the sign.More >
A Houston-area sheriff said Wednesday he's concerned the driver of a truck displaying an expletive-filled message against President Donald Trump is creating a situation that could lead to confrontations with people offended by the sign.More >
A 17-year-old man ditched his slippers and ran after a burglar in the rain Tuesday night, all to help his neighbor.More >
A 17-year-old man ditched his slippers and ran after a burglar in the rain Tuesday night, all to help his neighbor.More >
The city's most recent report reveals from January to August of this year, crews removed nearly 2.4 million pounds of grease from sewer lines and that's based on its maintenance inspection program with restaurants alone.More >
The city's most recent report reveals from January to August of this year, crews removed nearly 2.4 million pounds of grease from sewer lines and that's based on its maintenance inspection program with restaurants alone.More >
TMZ is reporting 1960s cult leader Charles Manson is hospitalized in Bakersfield for an unspecified medical problem.More >
TMZ is reporting 1960s cult leader Charles Manson is hospitalized in Bakersfield for an unspecified medical problem.More >
A Gresham man driving a stolen car hit two other cars as he tried to get away from officers in Salem, according to police.More >
A Gresham man driving a stolen car hit two other cars as he tried to get away from officers in Salem, according to police.More >
A Vancouver man says he's struggling to sleep after a woman drove her car into his son's bedroom.More >
A Vancouver man says he's struggling to sleep after a woman drove her car into his son's bedroom.More >
Keizer residents woke up to a scary sight early Wednesday morning when they saw graffiti threatening a school shooting, a bombing, and “Sandy Hook 2” scrawled on multiple properties.More >
Keizer residents woke up to a scary sight early Wednesday morning when they saw graffiti threatening a school shooting, a bombing, and “Sandy Hook 2” scrawled on multiple properties.More >
Amazon is giving Whole Foods shoppers an early gift for the holidays. The grocer announced Wednesday it's slashing prices again, this time on several "holiday staples."More >
Amazon is giving Whole Foods shoppers an early gift for the holidays. The grocer announced Wednesday it's slashing prices again, this time on several "holiday staples."More >