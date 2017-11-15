On the Go with Joe at Olio Nuovo Festival

The Willamette Valley has struck oil – olive oil that is.

This weekend, an event in Dayton is set to celebrate the Mediterranean cuisine classic.

The Olio Nuovo Festival at Red Ridge Farms, home to the Oregon Olive Mill, kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday.

Getting ready to make Olive Oil at @OregonOliveMill - the only facility of its kind in the NW! Watch live on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/F2sOlBEmmv — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) November 15, 2017

The festival, which offers free entry, is a “chance to taste and purchase this season’s fresh, unfiltered extra virgin olive oil.”

To learn more the Olio Nuovo Festival, visit RedRidgeFarms.com.

