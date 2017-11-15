On the Go with Joe at Olio Nuovo Festival - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe

On the Go with Joe at Olio Nuovo Festival

Posted: Updated:
Reporter Joe Vithayathil
Connect
DAYTON, OR (KPTV) -

The Willamette Valley has struck oil – olive oil that is.

This weekend, an event in Dayton is set to celebrate the Mediterranean cuisine classic.

The Olio Nuovo Festival at Red Ridge Farms, home to the Oregon Olive Mill, kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday.

The festival, which offers free entry, is a “chance to taste and purchase this season’s fresh, unfiltered extra virgin olive oil.”

To learn more the Olio Nuovo Festival, visit RedRidgeFarms.com

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.